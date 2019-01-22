Menu
Login
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Opinion

Violence 'rammed' home in technology

bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2019 11:49 AM

It is rather intriguing to note the imbedded violent and negative linguistic connotations in many of the words associated with technology and digital devices.

We can "hammer" or "slam" a key/keyboard or "mute", "block," "unfollow", "unfriend" or "delete" a person.

There are "viruses," "bugs" and "malware" to avoid. And yet, if a post goes "viral" it could be a good or bad thing depending on the context.

We "zip" files and worry about how much "RAM" we have on our device.

We can "kill" or "destroy" a document or virus and "boot" or "reboot" our computer.

When something is "down" it's never good news.

Printers get "jammed" and emails "spammed".

Malicious people can "hack" and "attack" our system.

The violent subtleties found in this vocabulary is a concern when it is considered how much of our lives are imbued with technology.

comment humour language opinion technology your say

Top Stories

    Club's new look will impress

    Club's new look will impress

    News Sunshine Beach 'jewel' getting re-built

    • 22nd Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Uber Eats service a positive in Noosa

    Uber Eats service a positive in Noosa

    News Uber Eats brings extra local business

    Ginger Festival a feast for the senses

    Ginger Festival a feast for the senses

    News Three-day festival showcased everything ginger