Gangster and terrorist in wild jail brawl

Bassam Hamzy and Talal Alameddine have been charged over the fight.

Security cameras inside one of Australia's roughest prisons have captured an intense brawl between a violent gangster and a convicted terrorist.

Taken inside Goulburn's Supermax prison, the footage shows Bassam Hamzy, 39, and Talal Alameddine, 25, bashing each other during an altercation in October.

The inmates were having an animated discussion - understood to be in relation to the balance of power inside the prison - while in the rear yard of the correctional centre before punches were thrown.

Both prisoners have been charged with affray over the fight. Picture: Channel 9

Hamzy, a convicted killer, founded the notorious gang Brothers 4 Life in 2008 while in Lithgow jail - after he converted to Islam.

In 2008, he was caught using a smuggled mobile phone to run his violent drug network and was found to be making up to 450 calls a day to organise kidnappings, shootings and kneecappings.

He was consequently sent back to Supermax and was designated Australia's first extreme high-risk restricted inmate.

Hamzy was originally jailed in 1998 for the shooting murder of Kris Toumazis outside a Sydney nightclub and was also convicted for conspiring to murder a witness.

He is now serving a combined maximum sentence of more than 40 years.

Alameddine was arrested in 2015 and jailed for a maximum of 17 years for supplying the gun used to execute police accountant Curtis Cheng in a terrorist attack on Parramatta police headquarters.

Both have been charged with affray over the fight last October but are yet to enter pleas.

They face a maximum of 10 years behind bars on top of the terms they're already serving.