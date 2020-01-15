Menu
A man hit the woman over the head with a shovel after trying to steal her garden gnomes in the middle of the night. Picture: File
Crime

Violent gnome thief on the run after shovel attack

Ashley Carter
15th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
POLICE are hunting for a man after he bashed a woman over the head with a shovel in a violent attempted robbery at Mountain Creek early this morning.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the woman and her husband heard a disturbance in their Attenuata Dr front yard just after 1.30am and went to investigate.

He said the woman's husband found a shopping trolley full of the couple's garden statues and other equipment in the yard, and when he went to investigate the offender jumped from behind bushes and attacked the woman.

The man hit the woman over the head with a shovel and fled the scene.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is urged to come forward. Photo: File
She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with cuts to her head.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after a woman was threatened at gunpoint before a man stole her Range Rover from her own driveway on Newry St. The offender has still not been found.

