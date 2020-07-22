VIRAL HIT: The Noosa Country Show won’t go on

Noosa’s oldest surviving annual attraction which brought the coast to the country every September has finally succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After first postponing the 111th Noosa Country Show, which was due to be held in September, to October 24, the Noosa Show Society has now been forced to cancel the event this year.

Society president Charlie Pattison said the decision was made after “lengthy discussions within our committee, along with Queensland Ag Shows, our show sub-branch, Noosa Council, major stakeholders and the best interests of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“This decision has not been an easy one to make and I would personally like to apologise to everyone who has offered their support, help and enthusiasm with our scaled down community show we had planned for October this year,” Mr Pattison said.

“The new outbreaks of COVID-19 have created major issues for us to have to deal with and there is still no guarantee that we would be able to run the show at all this year.

“It has been a very trying predicament for us to be in and one that will be ongoing for an indefinite period of time.

“The final contributing factor for us in cancelling the 2020 show was the loss of tens of thousands of dollars of funding that was withdrawn due to COVID-19.”

Mr Pattison said the Noosa Show Day was a gazetted public holiday, and he confirmed that Friday, September 11, would remain a public holiday in the Noosa Shire.