Airport Runway Noise Feature
Health

Virgin refuses to reveal info on coronavirus case

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
13th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
A STAFF member from Virgin Australia has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was infectious while working.

Virgin confirmed the staff member's role was cabin crew and may have been in contact with the public while in the role.

Health authorities are now contact tracing anyone the person could have been in contact with while infectious.

Virgin said they would not disclose the gender, age or location of the staff member due to privacy reasons.

 

 

Meanwhile, Queensland has had another four cases of the new coronavirus overnight.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

She said Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would provide details later today.

