Virgin visit to Pirates puts them in another league ...

WILL we see the Noosa Pirates rugby league boys take to the field next year as the Noosa Pirate Virgins?

It’s an intriguing question made relevant by the helicopter fly-in VIP visit to Pirate Park by Virgin Airlines founder Sir Richard Branson, who has a little luxury share place in Noosa called Makepeace Island.

The Pirates Facebook page was absolutely chuffed by this almost royal patronage.

“We’ve packed down with some heavyweights and legends before, but this guy has to be right up there.

“Thank you Sir @RichardBranson for dropping in today to see how the Pirates are shaping up for 2020.

“It was great meeting you and to share a few moments of your valuable time with us.

“Our young Pirates were super impressed andthought you were very cool.

“Glad to have you on as an honorary Pirate now that you have graced the hallowed turf at Pirate Park. #noosapirates.”

Meanwhile master coach Brett Winkler, pictured above left with Sir Richard, who has made some very solid gains with the Pirates in 2019, has been reappointed senior coach.

The Pirate management committee announced the following senior appointments:

Division 1 / Head Coach – Brett Winkler

Division 1 (Assistant Coach) – Mick Duff

Division 2 – Tony McIlroy

U/18 – Cam Wessling

Pre-season training will be for three weeks commencing on Tuesdays (beach) and Thursdays (Pirate Park, Tewantin) at 6pm. First session is on Tuesday November 26 at Noosa Main Beach (Meet at groyne wall at Noosa Woods).

“All current and new men’s and women’s senior players are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“Junior teams from U/14 age group up are welcome to join in at the beach sessions only but you must have your coach/manager in attendance to supervise you, along with your parents permission.

“Looking forward to a great 2020 season.”

The junior teams have announced these coaching appointments:

U/16 – Barry Goldthorpe & Nathan O’Neill

U/15 – Peter Olivieri

U/14 – Darren Bowden and Clinton Lewis

U/12 – Warren Smith

The remaining age group coaching positions are now being called for and will be announced during December prior to Christmas.