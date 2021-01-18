Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Virgin’s massive frequent flyer offer

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Jan 2021 8:28 AM

 

Virgin Australia will give away 20 million free Velocity points in an attempt to incentivise travellers to book flights as state border restrictions are touted to ease over the coming week.

The major airline's offer through its frequent flyer program will be available until midnight on Tuesday and will give members the opportunity to grab free points that can be used for future travel.

Virgin Australia said the boost in points coincided with the likely easing of border restrictions that were reintroduced following the northern beaches outbreak in Sydney before Christmas that prompted state governments to shut out NSW.

"We're committed to our members and this is our way of thanking them for their loyalty and, in doing so, making it that bit easier to boost their points balance in time for the easing of border restrictions," a spokesman said.

"We've demonstrated that many times throughout the pandemic with bonus points, and points and status credit extensions, knowing that our members haven't been able to fly as often over the past few months."

 

 

Originally published as Virgin's massive frequent flyer offer

More Stories

aviation business frequent flyers travel velocity points virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

        Premium Content Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

        News The 29-year-old motorcycle rider was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

        Cancer steals Coast dad from young family

        Premium Content Cancer steals Coast dad from young family

        News Death sparks outpouring of emotional tributes for young father

        WATCH: Girl rescued from rough surf after storm

        Premium Content WATCH: Girl rescued from rough surf after storm

        News A day at the beach could have ended in tragedy after a young girl was sucked to sea...

        Don’t take a bath to own a holiday home

        Premium Content Don’t take a bath to own a holiday home

        Property Purchasing a holiday home doesn’t have to be a financial blow out