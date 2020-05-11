Menu
Slow Food Noosa is organising a white themed isolation dinner party in lieu of their usual Noosa East and Drink celebrations.
Food & Entertainment

Virtual dinner party set to have your mouth watering

Caitlin Zerafa
11th May 2020 8:00 AM
IN non-coronavirus times, this coming weekend would have marked another year of Noosa Eat and Drink Festival.

Not wanting lovers of local produce, food and of course a drink to miss out, Slow Food Noosa have decided to take their isolation party online.

Slow Food Noosa is organising a virtual white dinner party for Friday, May 15 with the hope to support local chefs and producers.

Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler said while Noosa Eat and Drink had been cancelled there was no reason to not come together and celebrate.

"On Friday … many of us would have been enjoying the absolute best of what the magnificent Sunshine Coast chefs and producers have to offer at the Noosa Eat and Drink Festival," Ms Winkler said.

"Eleven outstanding restaurants have created takeaway menus for you to enjoy in lockdown."

"Gather as many of your friends together as government restrictions will allow, get dressed in white and break out the good dinnerware to enjoy a white themed dinner party.

The participating restaurants are all part of Slow Food Noosa's Snail of Approval.

"The evening will feature interviews with local chefs and each 'dinner party' will have the opportunity to share where their food is from and what they are eating," Ms Winkler said.

The party will be held via Zoom.

More information and tickets available at www.stickytickets.com.au/3I86I.

