Virtual morning tea helping the socially isolated

NoosaCare are taking their dementia cafe online to help reduce social isolation.

IN A bid to keep an already isolated group of locals together during the COVID-19 crisis, NoosaCare will take their monthly dementia cafe to the online world.

The aged care group launched the now popular social cafe in 2018 as a way to reduce social isolation often associated with patients and careers of those living with dementia.

NoosaCare’s Danah Wood said the decision to go online was a way to help stay connected while physically apart.

“Our concerns for the wellbeing of our dementia cafe members and their families, is paramount and we recognise that self-isolation in response to COVID-19 will have impacts on mental wellbeing,” she said.

“It can make all of us feel lonely and depressed which is why staying connected during this crisis is important for our mental health.”

Ms Wood said the 30-muntes dementia cafe session will connect fortnightly from April 14 using a simple online platform available of a smartphone or computer.

NoosaCare’s Dementia cafe is supported by Tewantin Noosa Community Branch of Bendigo Bank.

If you are interested email Danah Wood on dwood@noosacare.com.au or call 0409 068 852.