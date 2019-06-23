Virtuoso is playing at Good Shepherd

MUSICAL TREAT: Pianist Simon Tedeschi will be playing in Noosa next month.

NOOSA Music Society is bringing one of Australia's most-loved pianists, Simon Tedeschi, back to Noosa for its first 2019 concert.

This year's performance features an array of spectacular piano solos, from the heartbreaking lyricism of Schubert, the romance of Chopin and the excitement of Gershwin to the visionary dissonance of Prokofiev and the haunting sonorities of local composer Robert Melbourne.

The versatility and scope of Tedeschi's appeal is exemplified by having shared the stage with numerous acclaimed musicians, including conductor Alan Gilbert, soprano Yvonne Kenny, jazz luminary James Morrison and Larry Adler, the legendary harmonica player who called Tedeschi "the greatest pianist he ever heard”.

At age 13, Tedeschi gave a private recital to iconic tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

He is also attached to the Oscar-winning movie Shine, playing the hands of acclaimed pianist David Helfgott, and was a regular guest on ABC TV's Spicks and Specks.

What:

Simon Tedeschi

Where:

Good Shepherd Lutheran College

When:

Saturday, July 6, 3.30pm

Book:

www.thej.com.au, 60 Noosa Dr, 53296560