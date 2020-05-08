Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The live Bluey show originally scheduled for October in Cairns has been postponed.
The live Bluey show originally scheduled for October in Cairns has been postponed.
Family Fun

Virus bites Bluey live show as new dates revealed

by Grace Mason
8th May 2020 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COVID-19 may have temporarily put the brakes on a visit to Cairns by everyone's favourite blue heeler family, but never fear Bluey fans, the show must go on.

Five performances of Bluey's Big Play were scheduled to be held in October at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre as part of a national tour.

But in an email to ticket holders, Ticketlink confirmed the shows had been postponed to Easter weekend from April 1-3 next year.

"In line with the latest advice from the State Government regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming season of Bluey's Big Play at Cairns Performing Arts Centre has been postponed and rescheduled to dates in 2021," the email said.

coronaviruspromo

 

Tickets to the October shows were hot property when they went on sale in February with all five shows close to selling out.

Ticketlink advised those holding tickets would have them transferred to one of the new event dates.

Those who cannot make the show in April can get a full refund within the next four weeks.

Originally published as Virus bites Bluey live show as new Cairns dates revealed

bluey coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        Noosa opens up for Mother’s Day

        News Local families can visit local parks “or another public space if you are with the people you live with, or if you are by yourself, with one other people”.

        Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Family’s extra special reason to celebrate Mother’s Day

        News A newborn could make Mother’s Day 2020 extra special for this Noosa family.

        Tourism Noosa moves to ease pressures for local businesses

        premium_icon Tourism Noosa moves to ease pressures for local businesses

        News Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson has announced the waiving of membership fees to...

        Pushing on with trail

        premium_icon Pushing on with trail

        News The traditional owners the Kabi Kabi People, CABN, the Queensland Government and...