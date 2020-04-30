Menu
Danielle Gjestland, owner of Wasabi Restaurant and Bar, is having to make major changes to life and the business, after the virus threw her plans out the window. Photo: John McCutcheon
Business

Virus cooks relocation plans, sparking new venture

Scott Sawyer
30th Apr 2020 1:16 PM
A RENOWNED restaurateur has had to return to the kitchen after a major life change was put on ice by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Wasabi Restaurant and Bar owner Danielle Gjestland and her husband had been planning to move to Japan for at least a year, after she handed over the venue she'd nurtured for the past 17 years to new owners.

But the ensuing pandemic put paid to the plans, with the takeover falling through, leaving Ms Gjestland - now unable to move overseas - still with the Noosa Heads venue and lease.

But the bright side for punters is that a new venture, Wabi-sabi Takeaway, will be starting up from this weekend, operating from the waterfront restaurant.

Ms Gjestland said they should've been in Japan on April 1, and they were still hopeful of starting the adventure, albeit belatedly.

"I can't see international travel opening up (before Christmas)," Ms Gjestland said.

"It's a really bizarre situation."

Ms Gjestland said from Friday the new Wabi-sabi concept menu would offer takeaway 'date night' packs, available for pick-up Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-6.30pm.

The decision had enabled her to put two staff back on and she said more were on standby, should demand drive the need for more hands in the kitchen.

Ms Gjestland said she didn't expect the restaurant to return to its former function even after the pandemic passed.

"It will need to be something the community really needs," she said.

She said she feared for what the industry would look like on the other side of the virus.

Wabi-sabi is also offering 50 per cent off for nurses, if they ring up directly.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

