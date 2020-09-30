Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

The virus restrictions that could be permanent

by Alexis Carey
30th Sep 2020 10:10 AM

 

How we work, eat, socialise and cough in public could all change forever following the coronavirus pandemic leading demographer Bernard Salt has warned.     

He told The Herald Sun face masks could be visible in public for the next decade, with jamming up close to strangers at restaurants and watching games at the MCG set to become confined to the past.

Demographer Bernard Salt. Picture: David Caird
Demographer Bernard Salt. Picture: David Caird

When it comes to how we live, veggie gardens and home offices could become sought after in the housing market. Comfy tracksuit bottoms could replace office wear and we won't be logging off Zoom anytime soon.

Perhaps most significantly, coughing and sneezing in public will become frowned upon, and Aussies may adopt the trend seen in some Asian nations, of wearing masks voluntarily while sick.

"That will be regarded as a highly offensive act in the 2020s, almost akin to lighting a cigarette in a restaurant or cafe during the 2010s," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t give a rats’: Dad jailed for repeat dangerous driving

        Premium Content ‘Don’t give a rats’: Dad jailed for repeat dangerous driving

        Crime A drug addicted father who stopped at nothing to avoid police in high-speed pursuits has been jailed.

        Teen’s ‘violent’ unprovoked punch to Ocean St reveller

        Premium Content Teen’s ‘violent’ unprovoked punch to Ocean St reveller

        Crime A teenager has been told by a magistrate “one punch can and will kill” after he hit...

        High value visitors go begging as dog rules bite

        Premium Content High value visitors go begging as dog rules bite

        Business High-end holiday rentals who charge up to $25,000 a week are being hounded by dog...

        Crews battle blaze after truck went up in flames on highway

        Premium Content Crews battle blaze after truck went up in flames on highway

        Breaking Heavy delays are expected on the Bruce Highway after truck fire