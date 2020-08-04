Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Rescue helicopter at Boolboonda crash
Breaking

VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

Sam Turner
Geordi Offord
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised after a serious caravan and car crash in Boolboonda on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident north of Mt Perry along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd around 12.12pm.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

They were called to reports a 4WD Land Rover crashed into a tree, rolling the caravan they were towing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said a woman in her 60s was trapped in the vehicle for several hours, while fire crews attempted to extricate her.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

A man in his 60s was able to extricate himself from the car, and was treated for chest injuries by paramedics.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and a QAS flight paramedic worked alongside emergency services to treat the woman at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, sustaining significant lower limb injuries.

The man was transported to Bundaberg hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue car crash north burnett gin gin mt perry rd crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended after September

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:59 AM
        Alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra

        premium_icon Alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra

        News The man has been remanded in custody by a Gympie court after allegedly breaching...

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:30 AM
        Coast Ninja mum of three proves age is no obstacle

        premium_icon Coast Ninja mum of three proves age is no obstacle

        News Mum of three takes on Australian Ninja Warrior

        Upbeat musos strike right chord against virus

        premium_icon Upbeat musos strike right chord against virus

        Entertainment Peregian Digital Hub has made fabulous music by converting its meeting rooms and...