Visitors on their best behaviour

HERE TO HELP: Surf Life Savers at Sunshine Beach.

DESPITE beach-goer numbers tipping 74,000 during the long weekend, Surf Lifesavers and Lifeguards only performed two rescues.

A five-year-old boy was rescued from Peregian Beach waters and a42-year-old man was saved at Noosa Main Beach - both were picked up outside the red and yellow flags.

Noosa lifesavers and lifeguards performed 522 preventative actions over the weekend, plus 52 first aid treatments predominantly for cuts and scrapes.

Emergency services have praised the behaviour of the Noosa community during a potentially frantic weekend, with Noosa Heads Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mick Doogue impressed by the small number of those caught doing the wrong thing.

He said a number of traffic operations in Noosa only caught a handful of drink drivers.

"We had a high number of visitors, we had limited calls for service, everyone appeared to be quite well-behaved,” Snr Sgt Doogue said.

"There were a couple of people charged for minor offences, public nuisance, but all in all, the crowds were quite well behaved.”

While there were reports of "thousands of boats” on Noosa waterways, Noosa Coast Guard commander Alan Hall said only a few minor assists needed to be performed.

"It was quieter than normal for Easter. We were lucky we didn't get called out,” he said.

Queensland Department of Boating and Fisheries handed out a small number of infringement notices for speeding and undersized fish, with most water-users sticking to the seasonal six-knots gazetted zones on the Noosa River.