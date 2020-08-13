Visitors’ return to island could mean dingo death warrant

One of the dingoes on Fraser Island pictured with a collar around its neck.

A DINGO'S death warrant may be signed by the return of visitors to Fraser Island.

That is what Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes fears.

The dingo, known as Yellow Tag, has been wearing a tracking collar for more than a year after being involved in a series of concerning incidents with tourists.

The dingo's behaviour changed when the island was in lockdown when restrictions were in place during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

"Following the island's closure, her behaviour was typical dingo behaviour," a spokesman from the department said.

"She interacted with other dingoes, visited inland areas and hunted for her own food.

"Her natural behaviour during the closure is proof that dingoes do not need to be fed by humans.

"Since K'gari reopened, the wongari is behaving like she did prior to the closure, with tracking indicating she is frequenting areas where she may be deliberately or inadvertently fed by visitors."

Another high-risk incident involving Yellow Tag was recorded last month and the department confirmed her behaviour was being closely monitored.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are also constantly monitoring the behaviour of visitors to the island and take a zero tolerance approach to anyone feeding dingoes," the spokesman said.

Petitions have been launched in recent months regarding the bulky tracking collar that has been fitted to Yellow Tag.

Another dingo, which recently gave birth to pups, has also been fitted with a collar.

But Ms Bryant said concern that more high risk interactions could see Yellow Tag destroyed were more concerning at the moment than the collar.

"It's more urgent that people avoid her and don't interfere with her," she said.

"It could be worse than the collar, she could be destroyed."

On the spot fines for feeding or interacting with dingoes range from a minimum of $2,135 per offence, to a maximum of $10,676.

This dingo has previously been involved in a number of high-risk incidents and is being monitored by experienced QPWS rangers in accordance with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy.

Before the COVID-19 closure of K'gari, the collared dingo was regularly seen around campgrounds, permanent residences and popular beaches.

People are reminded never to feed or interact with dingoes.