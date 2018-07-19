Visual arts adding to Noosa alive! festivities

Noosa alive! arts curator Nina Shadforth puts the finishing touches on the Arts-insit-u : Interact exhibition at The J, hanging Alison Mooney's Acres of Diamonds series.

Noosa alive! arts curator Nina Shadforth puts the finishing touches on the Arts-insit-u : Interact exhibition at The J, hanging Alison Mooney's Acres of Diamonds series. Michele Sternberg

NOOSA used to have a Long Weekend, but now the whole town comes alive for 10 days of theatre, literature, music, dance, film, visual arts, cuisine and barrier-breaking forums.

The 17th annual Noosa alive! festival (formerly the Noosa Long Weekend) begins today and runs until July 29.

"This year we have focussed on our core mission of bringing culture to the community,” said festival president Johanne Wright.

"Together with our many wonderful cultural partners we are featuring a fabulous line-up of star-studded performances and speakers in our very own beautiful part of the world.

"In my fifth and last year as festival president, I want to pay a special tribute to the support we receive from the Noosa community, local businesses, patrons, friends, council and tourism bodies.

"That so many share our passion of bringing the best of the best to Noosa for 10 days as well as supporting us to promote our wonderful local talent is very rewarding and one of the reasons that the festival is known as Australia's premier regional performing arts and culture festival.”

Festival director Ian Mackellar said there were more than 80 ticketed and free events in this year's program.

"We have worked hard towards presenting a stellar program and fantastic line-up, which includes 14 premiere performances and more than 250 artists and special guests.”

Catch the One Act Play Festival at Noosa Arts Theatre from 7.30pm tonight, or The Idea of North Groove Sessions at The J from 8pm.

Popping up around town throughout the festival will be arts-insit-u : INTERACT, a series of random live-art happenings where artists will work in open-air 'pop-up' studios.

Noosa alive! arts curator Nina Shadforth said there would be art installations, projected images and a Facetime interactive pop-up.

"It's a chance to meet the artists ... have a chat, and this builds more curiosity around the festival.”

Tomorrow is Fire in the Sky at Lions Park in Noosaville with music from 3pm and a spectacular fireworks display at 6.15pm. Visit: noosaalive.com.au.