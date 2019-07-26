Vital support in Noosa for siblings to thrive

FOR Sunshine Butterflies providing good care runs in the family and thanks to a financial boost, the Noosa group can now reinstate its Social Sibs Club.

This is "a much-needed social group, for children with a sibling living with a disability”.

"Sunshine Butterflies takes great pride in providing support to all members of the family,” a spokeswoman said.

"Sunshine Butterflies Social Sibs program, is exclusively offered to the brothers and sisters of children with special needs, and will provide exciting activities for these siblings.

Activities will include visits to Aussie World, Australia Zoo, The Big Boing, Sealife Underwater World, Parks and Nature explorations, or Cooking and Art Workshops. The organisation has received a $15,000, three-year sponsorship package from the Sisters of Charity Foundationto fund the program.

"Siblings of a child living with a disability can often miss out on fun activities, and internalise emotions and not want to cause any more stress on their already overburdened parents.

"They can feel overly responsible, independent and even neglected.”

The Social Sibs program aims to enable siblings to share experiences and emotions in a supportive and fun program.

Children who attend are able to feel 'normal' knowing that they are not the only ones in their situation.

These free fun-filled, action-packed monthly outings are specifically for children aged 8-12 with a sibling living with a disability. Transport is included from Sunshine Butterflies base 'Our Backyard' in Cooroibah or an alternate pre-organised location. Register your interest now. Call 5470 2830