Vivid Sydney 2019: Colours and fun for child in all of us

VIVID Sydney is best seen through the eyes of a child.



The spectacular of music, lights and ideas, now in its 11th year, attracts those who just love to see Australia's two biggest icons, the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, lit up in the most brilliant colours.



For photographers, it is the ultimate backdrop to test your night time shooting skills.



Overseas and Australian snappers set up at vantage points across the city to capture the neon lights and animations from every angle.



For children, families and teens two of the most popular spots for Instagram shoots have been Samsung's Electric Playground and a tunnel celebrating 30 years of Pixar animations.



This year, I took my trusty Nikon DSLR camera, Samsung's S10 phone and Huawei's P30 Pro.



For the first time, I found myself using my phones more than my camera mainly because the night time results were so much better.



Samsung, one of the major partners for the event, has transformed more than 3000 square metres of Circular Quay's First Fleet Park and the adjacent Foundation Hall.



As well as providing some of the best backdrops for photos and fun, as part of a deal with Instagram it is also giving tips on how best to capture the magic of the festival.

In the Samsung Galaxy Studio you can even loan a Galaxy S10 and shoot some of the content inside to share with your friends.



The tailored light experiences are generated by visitors' unique irises and heartbeats. The studio also features an interactive art piece by up-and-coming Australian artist George Rose.



Samsung's Vice President of IT and Mobile Garry McGregor says Samsung's activation had set a new standard for ambition, engagement and interaction.



"The power of technology to open up new worlds through innovation is a constant source of inspiration for us. In returning for a second year to Vivid Sydney, we've challenged ourselves and harnessed the power of mobile technology to create not just a memorable cultural experience, but uniquely sharable and unlike anything festival goers will have ever seen before."



Vivid, which attracts 2.25 million visitors a year, is the perfect venue to show off how far mobile camera technology has come.



Shooting the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the S10 you are continually offered 'best shot' advice. It's the sort of artificial intelligence which during most of the shoots we did, resulted in better colours and reflections off the water.

But back to the kids.



Even before it opened, there was a queue outside the Samsung Electric Playground from people of all ages wanting to get in touch with their inner child.



There's a field of over 320 dynamic light poles, 23 of which will they can control directly; a 6.5-metre illuminated Infinity Slide; and an elevated view of picturesque Sydney Harbour from the Sky Walk platform.



Along with the fourth level of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, the Sky Walk platform offers one of the best views of the harbour.

