Volcano erupting off NZ coast

An eruption is currently happening at New Zealand's Whakaari/White Island.

Unconfirmed reports said up to 20 people were on or near the island at the time of the eruption and a rescue helicopter is on the way, The New Zealand Herald reports.

Some of the people on the island have critical injuries.

White Island Tours boats were reportedly near the island.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter is currently on its way to White Island. Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters are also said to be on their way to White Island.

Other rescue helicopters have not been dispatched at this stage.

Aerius Helicopters owner Graeme McKenzie said his business was currently not responding to the incident but was on standby. It operates tours to White Island.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said it is now a police matter.

A police spokesperson told SunLive that officers are responding to the incident.

"We don't have any further information at this stage."

The eruption is taking place on White Island.

Duty Volcanologist Geoff Kilgour told SunLive the aviation code has also been raised to orange.

GNS volcanologist Steven Sherburn confirmed an eruption began at about 2.15pm (12.15pm AEDT).

Sherburn said they were currently investigating the eruption.

The Volcanic Alert Level remained at level 4 (danger on volcanic cone and all island, possibility of very large eruption).

Diveworks owner/skipper Phil van Dusschoten, who is at the Whakatane Harbour watching the drama unfold, said he was on the island when it erupted several years ago. He said at that time the eruption was more ash that caused the nuisance but lately the eruptions have been more steam and gas-related.

He said from what he could see from the harbour, the eruption looked to be ommitting steam and gas.

Whakaari/White Island is situated 48km from the east coast of the Bay of Plenty.

Whakaari/White Island is erupting. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/B5m4BSa4bt — GeoNet (@geonet) December 9, 2019