Volunteering is its own reward, it seems

HERE'S TO YOU: Volunteers with their certificates of appreciation at a lunch from Arcare.

HERE'S TO YOU: Volunteers with their certificates of appreciation at a lunch from Arcare. Alan Lander

WITH 26 volunteers offering a huge range of interests to help residents stay young and active, Arcare Peregian Springs is a pretty happy place.

On Wednesday, the aged care centre laid on a lunch to thank the volunteers and present them with certificates of appreciation.

Long-time volunteer Jan Fedrick's mum was a first resident into the centre, then her dad arrived last year.

"I and two other volunteers are keen knitters and part of Peregian Beach Community House,” she said.

"I said to Di (Tyler, Arcare lifestyle co-ordinator) we wondered if any residents used to knit, as we knit blankets for homeless and victims of domestic violence.”

The rest was history as many residents are now involved, some turning out 20 items a fortnight.

"It keeps their hands busy, it's fun and they do more talking than knitting,” Jan said.

The volunteers provide everything from social interaction to art classes; even writing crossword puzzles, along with bringing pets in.

"This gave me a new lease on life - and I get as much back as I give,” Jan said.