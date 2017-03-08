Volunteers form Noosa bushcare group

FOR years, a group of NICA volunteers has removed rubbish and weeds and planted native species along the eastern side of Cooyar St.

With the help of the Noosa Council Community Partnerships Officer, Kylie Gordon, the group has now become the newest Bushland Care Group in the Noosa Shire.

The area of concern for the NICA Girraween Bushcare Group starts behind Ozcare and extends up the eastern side of Cooyar St to the bio-retention basin at the roundabout at Noosa Junction.

It is intended to eventually go right along the side of Sunshine Beach Rd to Bicentennial Dr.

The wet-edge perimeter surrounds the breeding ground and habitat for three types of wallum frogs and the endangered ground parrot. It supports swamp wallabies and the endangered glossy black cockatoos and is an integral link in the koala and wildlife corridor. There are natural fresh water springs in the area, which eventually flow to Burgess Creek.

The area is classified as part road reserve, part Girraween Nature Refuge, and part national park.

As well as getting rid of the unsightly lantana and other weeds along the roadside, it is important to stop the invasive feral flora from getting into the melaleuca wetland and wet heath of the national park.

Hundreds of bags of Singapore daisy and other weeds have already been removed, but it is estimated this project will have to continue for many years before completion.

While much of the weeding is on dry land, the photo shows three volunteers, Bruce Hallett, Kay Walter and Roger Kelly, among the bulrushes, reeds and ferns, removing Singapore daisy and blue billygoat weed in one of the swampy areas.

If you would like to help on the last Tuesday of the month, contact Tony Haslem at NICA on 54499650 or Bruce Hallett on 0417763854.