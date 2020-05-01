Volunteers hang up caps as SLS draws to a close

BEACH SAFETY: Noosa surf life savers Olivia Blight and Tim Taylor watching over beachgoers on New Year's Day 2020. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

ALTHOUGH it has been an unusual end to the summer surf life saving season, volunteers will officially hang up their red and yellow caps after this long weekend.

Since the September school holidays and start of May, more than 320,000 hours had been dedicated by volunteers to protecting the lives of beachgoers.

This season has been like no other with lifesavers not flying the red and yellow flags for the past five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however throughout this period volunteers have continued to ensure beachgoers safety by conducting surveillance patrols.

At Noosa, club president Ross Fisher said the end of the season was totally unpredictable due to the pandemic, and due to the popularity and size of Noosa, it was decided volunteer patrol would be handed over to life guards.

“A meeting was called (in March) to discuss this matter with SLSQ, Noosa Shire Council and myself,” Ms Fisher said.

“The Council representatives were extremely concerned with the possibility of Noosa becoming a hotspot for beach goers, particularly with Easter holidays approaching and the need to maintain social distancing.”

“Under our Beach Management Plan our patrol area extends from Tee Tree/Granite to the North Shore so a massive area and certainly an area not duplicated anywhere else.”

“My main commitment as president, has always been to ensure the health and wellbeing of all members and in my opinion, due to the virus, the high risk to members on patrol was real.”

“So with all the facts to consider, along with the President from Sunshine Beach, we believed it was necessary to support a proposal to allow the SLSQ contracted professional lifeguards to patrol the three Noosa Shire Beaches that would be funded by Noosa Council and terminate our voluntary patrols for the remainder of the season.”

Mr Fisher congratulated all volunteers on another successful season despite several first aid incidents and rescues, most notably in March when a rescue chopper was sent in to assist an English tourist who was washed off rocks by a large wave at the fairy pools that resulted in leg fractures.

“On behalf of all members, I commend the patrol members involved in this rescue in the most difficult of situations and due to it being so complicated.”

During the season, volunteers saved more than 700 lives, performed 71,723 preventive actions to proactively safeguard swimmers, and applied a staggering 2,395 first aid treatments.

On the Sunshine Coast there were 20628 preventive actions, 879 first aid treatments and 296 rescues. Beach attendees sat at 1050124.

SLSQ Lifesaving Services Coordinator Sunshine Coast Caige Price said it had been a challenging end to the season for the state’s volunteers.

“We could not be prouder of our surf lifesaving volunteers,” he said.

“Their efforts over the past eight months have to be commended, especially in light of some difficult circumstances.

“Our members have continued to man their post throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and remained committed to our vision of zero preventable drowning deaths in Queensland public waters.

“The work of our lifesavers has been nothing short of remarkable, especially when you consider the number of lives saved this season.”

Over the past season, SLSQ delivered several initiatives across the state in a bid to offer even greater protection to beachgoers, including the Summer Surf Safety campaign.

Mr Price said the successful campaign was rolled out over summer, following a spike in drownings last season. The campaign highlighted the fact that most drownings are preventable.

“The campaign aimed to reduce beach-related drowning deaths among males over 50 years old, while also increasing general beach safety and awareness,” he said.

“The shocking images of a man in difficulty in the water calling for help as lifesavers rushed to his aid formed the basis of the campaign.

“The overall aim of the confronting imagery was to remind beachgoers that by swimming between the flags, you not only protect yourself, but you also prevent a loved one’s potential grief.”

Mr Price urged beachgoers to take care during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to put their safety first.

“Lifeguard services will continue to conduct surveillance patrols to ensure beachgoers safety at Queensland beaches, however please follow the advice and stay at home,” he said.

SLSQ will continue to follow all government advice and will put the red and yellow flags back up at the appropriate time.

Council lifeguards will continue to monitor beached during the winter months.