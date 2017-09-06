26°
Volunteers prepare for this year's Noosa Show

EXCITED: Davina Foster is looking forward to entering the competitions and seeing the Noosa Show come together. Mia Hacker
by Amber Macpherson

THE Noosa Show couldn't go ahead without its volunteers making sure the event runs smoothly.

Pomona mum Davina Foster is giving up her time to help out at the show this year, and said she couldn't wait to see the community's hard work all come together.

"Volunteering at the show is awesome, to see how a community can pull off a successful show,” Ms Foster said.

"Being a volunteer is just something I can do on a small scale in our region, which flows on to a large scale of what others know as this year's Noosa Country Show.

"I love thinking I have a whole year to plan how we are going to do our sections' set-up and seeing it all come together successfully for another year.

"I certainly couldn't do it with out my cohort of volunteers that haul the long nights right beside me.”

On top of making this year's show fun for everyone, Ms Foster and her family will be entering competitions.

"We love what we can enter (in the show competitions) and some years (we're) lucky enough as a family to win places in various sections,” she said. "(My) kids want to enter into the craft section this year, and I'm certain the eggs (section).”

The Noosa Show will be on at the Pomona Showgrounds on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16.

Competition highlights

Poultry: Entries Friday 9am, judging at 9.30am.

Cavy (Guinea pigs): On show Friday and Saturday, judging Saturday 9.30am.

Dogs: Friday, judging from 9.30am near the Tennis Courts. Loveable mutley competition from 2.15pm.

Classic cars: Friday, judging by 11am. Arena parade at 1.45pm.

Woodchop: Saturday. Take in the feats of strength.

Horses: Friday and Saturday from 7.30am. Best in breed categories, ponies, novelty events and show jumping.

Topics:  family noosa noosa show pomona volunteers

Noosa News

