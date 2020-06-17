Volunteers return to Hastings St inspiration centre

NOOSA’S Inspiration Centre in Hastings St has welcomed back its army of volunteers following the COVID-19 pandemic closure.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said it was great to welcome the ‘vollies’ back to the centre.

“They provide a friendly face and a warm welcome for our visitors and we are thrilled that the easing of restrictions has enabled us to open our doors again.

“They provide such an important role in welcoming visitors and providing them with advice on Noosa, whether its information on where to stay, tours and experiences, restaurants and in general, provide that local knowledge that we know visitors are seeking out,” Ms Anderson said.

Seven-year veteran volunteer Neil Tomilson said “It is so wonderful to be back at the Centre. I did not realise how much volunteering for Tourism Noosa meant to me”.

In addition to welcoming back the volunteers, the Centre has had some enhancements including more of a focus on brochures upfront and centre for visitors to seek out information easily and the centre now features an indigenous mural designed by Kabi Kabi artist, Maurice Mickelo.

Celebrating Noosa’s indigenous history, the artwork has been made possible by grant funding by the State Government and showcases the dreamtime story of Noosa, the creation of Noosa and Kabi Kabi country.

The various colours of the installation represent different aspects of Noosa; green representing the hills and mountains of the area, yellow representing the sand and the beach, the blue is the ocean and the red ochre represent the river system running into the ocean.

The leaf coming from the river represents the paperback tree which is the main native tree of the area and important to the Kabi Kabi.

Each of the animals represent the spirits of the area that the Kabi Kabi people descend from.

The artwork will be further enhanced with the help of augmented reality technology using a custom created app for visitors to immerse themselves in the dreamtime story of Noosa.

The Noosa Inspiration Centre on Hastings Street is now open seven days from 9am-5pm.