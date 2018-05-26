Volunteers stump up tee time

WORK PROGRAM: Volunteer workers at Cooroy Golf Club work on stump and root removal around the 5th green.

WORK PROGRAM: Volunteer workers at Cooroy Golf Club work on stump and root removal around the 5th green. Alan Lander

COOROY Golf Club has not only suffered a loss of sponsorship signage and financial support last December.

Constant rains early in the year have resulted in lower attendances of casual players and member competitions.

The club has put in place a volunteer program encouraging members to participate in work programs around the course to help course superintendent Todd McNamee and his staff, Paul Dawson, Brendan O'Brien and Alex Delridge.

Various volunteer work programs have been identified to improve the overall décor of the course which in turn allow Todd and his staff to focus their valuable time on the fairways and greens.

One urgent task has been to remove up to 120 tree stumps, but Kennards Hire Noosaville donated free use of a stump grinder for the two-day work program.

Members provided their time to grind stumps, clean up and landscape afterwards, also providing the much welcomed morning teas and lunches.

A recent upgrade of hazard stakes throughout the course was strongly supported with donations of yellow and red paint from Mitre10 Cooroy and new stakes from Mitre10 Noosaville.

Club Manager Wayne Patston said the club was seeking community-focussed businesses for support.

"The club has embarked on a promotions and sponsorship campaign to encourage local business community support to sponsor equipment and product supplies,” Mr Patston said.

"Various sponsorships are available for local businesses ranging from weekly competition sponsorships, tee and green advertising, also sponsorship and advertising for major events and at the clubhouse.

"Our website is very informative and I invite everyone to log-in for more information about our club.

"New members are very welcome and should enjoy the atmosphere that we have here at Cooroy,” he said.