Volunteers tickled pink

CELEBRATED: Noosa Hospital volunteers Patrick Woods and Anne Smith with director of clinical services Judy Beazley, MP Sandy Bolton and hospital chief executive Shane Mitchell. Caitlin Zerafa

IT WAS a sea of pink at Noosa Hospital last Friday as a group of invaluable locals were thanked for their commitment to help others.

May 20-26 marked National Volunteers Week and with more than 80 at Noosa Hospital it was something worth celebrating.

Anne Smith has volunteered at Noosa Hospital for 20 years and still has a copy of the original meeting minutes from February 2, 2000.

"It's great, it works both ways,” Ms Smith said.

"We get as much out of it as (the patients) do.”

Ms Smith said patient contact was invaluable.

"I start off doing the papers in the morning and we go into every room before the hustle and bustle starts in the hospital and you have a bit of time to go round,” she said.

"To come in and have a chat with different patients, it's so important that one-on-one.”

Noosa Hospital volunteers are celebrated as part of National Volunteers Week. Caitlin Zerafa

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said the work of volunteers was priceless, especially in a technological world to have a person offer human interaction.

"Touch and care, this is what it's all about,” Ms Bolton said.

"The energy and love and expertise, you can't buy that genuine love and care.”

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton cuts the ribbon for the new volunteer concierge desk at Noosa Hospital. Caitlin Zerafa

As part of celebrations Noosa Hospital launched a new volunteer concierge desk.

Director of clinical services Judy Beazley said the desk would provide a helpful place for anxious patients on arrival.

"The main reason we are launching this new volunteer service is to provide a welcome to our visitors and patients,” Ms Beazley said.

"Many of our patients are anxious and unsure.”

"A volunteer has the capacity to change feelings of vulnerability and scariness to more positive thoughts by simply smiling, making the person feel welcome and helping where possible.”

Volunteers chose pink as their new uniform, a colour they hope will brighten a patient's day.