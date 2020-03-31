'We're there to help': Volunteers rescue stranded boatie

Volunteer lifesavers Dan Dwyer and Graham Sharry helped to rescue a man on Sunday after his boat overturned on the Caloundra bar.

VOLUNTEER surf lifesavers and coast guard crews have saved a boatie from a nightmare situation.

They were called to action just after 6am Sunday when a keen boatie's 4m tinny lost power while taking on a wave on the Caloundra bar.

Unable to power up, a second wave hit - knocking his keys from the ignition.

A third wave then rolled him over.

After receiving two calls from police and the coast guard within one minute of each other, Metropolitan Caloundra surf lifesaver Graham Sharry knew help was needed.

He and fellow life saver Dan Dwyer brought the man back to shore on their jetski while Caloundra Coast Guard crews recovered the boat off Kings Beach.

"I took the call from police at about 6.04am and got another call from the Coastguard at 6.05am," he said.

Part of the surf lifesaving club's after-hours emergency recovery team, Mr Sharry said despite recent changes in patrol operations, volunteers were still there when needed.

"I think he was just trying to get out and about.

"We all do get a bit stir crazy being at home most of the time.

"If something happens on the water, we're there to help."

While Surf Life Saving Queensland announced the day-to-day operations of surf lifesaving would continue with caution, Mr Sharry said they by no means encouraged residents to leave isolation.

Mr Sharry said a thank you was also to go to Nathan Steer, the duty officer who led the on-land co-ordination.

The coast guard is asking anyone who sees a set of keys bobbing around the Pumicestone Passage on the incoming tide, to pick them up and let them know.