Vote for a new start as Noosa back Uluru statement

A powerful symbol of Australia as Noosa ready to make a statement of support for First Nation people. Contributed

NOOSA will work with the Cherbourg Council for local government to back the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

According to Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel, the 2017 statement "rejects symbolic constitutional recognition in favour of substantive constitutional reform and calls for three fundamental changes: Voice, Treaty, Truth”.

"These reforms involve establishing an independent Makarrata Commission to oversee the negotiation of treaties and truth-telling processes,” he said.

"Our council has been asked whether we would co-sponsor a motion to the LGAQ (Local Government Association of Queensland) conference with Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council on this issue.”

This was successfully moved by Cr Brian Stockwell in a unanimous vote. He said members of the Gubbi Gubbi people were forcibly removed from the Noosa region and many were relocated to Cherbourg. He said it was important local government as a whole advocate to the Federal Government ensure the Australian constitution recognise the First People.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the Federal Government appeared "somewhat divided on this issue, just as it was on same sex marriage”. Cr Wellington said the Prime Minister Scott Morrison was exaggerating he debate by suggesting that this statement would result in a third tier of federal government or a "third chamber”.

He said that was not the case and not what the statement called for but was a consultative body or a "First Nation's voice”.

The mayor said a bipartisan approach could create "a considerable amount of healing”.

Cr Frank Pardon said the constitution recognition of the First People "was just way overdue in this country”, but he initially feared a referendum on this inclusion could prove too divisive.

He now fully supports the move.