Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Voting is now open for the best teacher on the Sunshine Coast for 2020. Photo: File
Voting is now open for the best teacher on the Sunshine Coast for 2020. Photo: File
Education

VOTE NOW: 42 top Sunshine Coast teachers

Ashley Carter
31st Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sending your child off to school in the hope they get the best guidance possible can be a daunting experience.

But parents can rest easy knowing there are countless dedicated teachers on the Sunshine Coast helping students thrive every day.

That's why the Sunshine Coast Daily is on the hunt to find the region's best educator for 2020, primary or high school - to give hardworking teachers the recognition they deserve.

2000 to now: 12 Coast suburbs which went into overdrive

Coast principal named among most influential

We put a call out on Facebook for readers to nominate the teachers who had touched their or their children's lives, and were inundated with recommendations.

From warm and caring primary school teachers to chemistry teachers going above and beyond for their students' mental health, it's clear the Coast is home to some unsung school heroes.

With so many outstanding educators to choose from, we've narrowed down this year's search to the top 42 in the region.

Now, it's up to you to decide the winner.

The voting closes on Sunday at midnight and the winning teacher will be announced next week.

Reader poll

Who is the best teacher on the Sunshine Coast for 2020?

View Results
Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

best of sunshine coast education sunshine coast best teacher
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three injured, traffic delayed in chaotic day on Coast roads

        Premium Content Three injured, traffic delayed in chaotic day on Coast roads

        News Three people have been taken to hospital as a result of separate traffic crashes that have caused mayhem on Sunshine Coast roads.

        Dispute ends as major retail development approved

        Premium Content Dispute ends as major retail development approved

        Business Coast retail project wins approval after court battle

        Workers cop roadside sprays after delays

        Premium Content Workers cop roadside sprays after delays

        News Council workers report nasty abuse over minor delays.

        Chamber backs ‘scaled-back’ Noosa Triathlon

        Premium Content Chamber backs ‘scaled-back’ Noosa Triathlon

        Business As Noosa Council prepares to vote on capping events at 500 people, a peak business...