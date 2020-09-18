Menu
QST property management - generic couple signing documents
VOTE NOW: Coast’s best real estate agent for 2020

Ashley Carter
18th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Whether you're selling your fourth home, looking to invest or are a first homebuyer, navigating your way through the property market can be a daunting experience.

The Sunshine Coast has a huge real estate industry and there are hundreds of agents shifting properties every day.

That's why the Daily is on the hunt for the region's best agent for 2020 - the one who comes most recommended and has helped buyers and sellers.

On Monday, the Daily put a call-out on social media to find the Coast's best agent as part of its Best of the Sunshine Coast series, and was inundated with nominations.

More than 200 people jumped at the chance to recommend their favourite agent.

The search has been narrowed down to the top 28 agents in the region. Now, it's up to you to decide the winner.

Voting is now open to name this year's best real estate agent on the Sunshine Coast.

Is there someone you think deserves to be in the list? Add their name in the comments below!

Who's the Sunshine Coast's best real estate agent for 2020?

