Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

The Daily is on the hunt to find the Sunshine Coast’s best cosmetic injectors.

Whether it's a plumped up lip or smoothing a frown line, it takes trust to let someone inject you.

The Sunshine Coast Daily put a call out to find the region's best cosmetic injectors and asked readers to nominate their most trusted.

After more than 100 nominations, with small local businesses receiving a huge amount of praise, we've narrowed the search down to the top 11.

Now's your chance to vote and name the Coast's best cosmetic injector.

Voting is open until Sunday at midnight, and the winner will be announced next week.

KIRA MORRISON

Injouthful Cosmetic Injections

Nominated by Blaiz Butson

"So honest and always gives the best advice. I always feel so comfortable when seeing her and her clinic is stunning."

BEVERLEY HENDERSON

Mediderm Medical Aesthetics

Nominated by Diane Arnott

"Beverley has the most advanced skills in the industry! I have been with Mediderm for six years. Beverley offers amazing treatments and is always friendly and professional."

JODIE MELLORS

Nurse Jodie Clinic

Nominated by Yolanda Visser Fourie

"Beautiful clinic with amazing water views, atmosphere and the best injectable nurses on the Coast."

MAEGHAN DICKENSON

Avenue Dental

Nominated by Natasha Hutchinson

"She is so gentle and caring. Takes a super natural approach to everything and wants everyone to feel amazing."

JACINTA KING

Artisan Clinics Maroochydore

Nominated by Lisa O'Donnell

"Jacinta King from Artisan Aesthetics Maroochydore is just amazing as is the stunning clinic. The whole team are just so friendly and caring!!"

SHANTAL CLARKE-WEGENER

Stone and Bare

Nominated by Tayla Van Deventer

"Shantal makes the whole process so easy and comfortable and produces amazing results, you can tell she just loves what she does for her clients."

STEPH AND CHRIS GARDNER

Illuminate Aesthetics Co

Nominated by Candice Presland

"Steph and Chris are the upmost professional, give excellent advice and always up to date with newest trends."

SUZETTE MILLAR

Sculpted by Suzette

Nominated by Kat Bridgette

"Suzi the best in the business would never go anywhere else. Honest, listens and most importantly the nicest human being you would ever meet."

RITA GOULART

Avenue Dental

Nominated by Sarah Speller

"She takes the time to explain procedures to patients and will always listen to their desires. She has a gentle hand and is passionate about facial aesthetics."

KAREN GEBUSION

Skinology Cosmetic and Skin Clinic

Nominated by Laura Thompson

"Karen leaves you with a beautiful natural look, and is affordable and professional."

JANETTE MCKNIGHT

Aesthete Sunshine Coast

Nominated by Ingrid Joye

"She provides a relaxed and friendly environment and takes her time to explain procedures and outcomes without any pressure for you to commit."

Reader poll Who's the best cosmetic injector on the Sunshine Coast? Kira Morrison

Beverley Henderson

Jodie Mellors

Maeghan Dickenson

Jacinta King

Shantal Clarke-Wegener

Steph and Chris Gardner

Suzette Millar

Rita Goulart

Karen Gebusion

Janette McKnight Vote View Results