Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
We are looking for Noosa’s best breakfast spot.
We are looking for Noosa’s best breakfast spot.
Offbeat

VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

Caitlin Zerafa
19th Nov 2019 5:45 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE ALL know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and what better way than to wake up and enjoy a morning meal here in Noosa?

Well we're on the hunt for Noosa's favourite breakfast spot.

From the beachside to the hinterland and everywhere in between, there's no doubt Noosa has some wonderful eatery serving up scrumptious breakfasts.

Noosa News put a call out to nominate your favourite restaurant or cafe and were overwhelmed with the response.

We've narrowed it down to the top 15, so get voting in the poll below for your favourite to be crowned Noosa's best.

Voting closes Monday, November 25 at midnight.

VOTE HERE

Reader poll

Where is your favourite place to eat breakfast in Noosa?

View Results

Here are the top 15 nominated for best breakfast spot in Noosa

• Sails Restaurant

• Fratellini

• Bafefoot Bar and Grill

• ESCO Cafe and Restaurant

• Iggy Sun

• Cafe Doonan

• Moondoggy's Cafe Bar

• The Paperboy Cafe

• Potters Pantry Cafe

• Depot Cafe

• Miss Moneypenny's

• Bistro C

• Grenny's Restaurant

• Grind Cafe

• VanillaFood

best breakfast noosa noosa breakfast noosa restauarnts
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News From today we are changing too to keep you better informed every day of the week.

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday...

        Video of ‘apocalyptic’ Coast storm goes viral

        premium_icon Video of ‘apocalyptic’ Coast storm goes viral

        Weather Video of car hit by hail during storm goes viral.