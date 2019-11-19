VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

We are looking for Noosa’s best breakfast spot.

We are looking for Noosa’s best breakfast spot.

WE ALL know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and what better way than to wake up and enjoy a morning meal here in Noosa?

Well we're on the hunt for Noosa's favourite breakfast spot.

From the beachside to the hinterland and everywhere in between, there's no doubt Noosa has some wonderful eatery serving up scrumptious breakfasts.

Noosa News put a call out to nominate your favourite restaurant or cafe and were overwhelmed with the response.

We've narrowed it down to the top 15, so get voting in the poll below for your favourite to be crowned Noosa's best.

Voting closes Monday, November 25 at midnight.

VOTE HERE

Reader poll Where is your favourite place to eat breakfast in Noosa? Sails Restaurant

Fratellini

Bafefoot Bar and Grill

ESCO Cafe and Restaurant

Iggy Sun

Cafe Doonan

Moondoggy’s Cafe Bar

The Paperboy Cafe

Potters Pantry Cafe

Depot Cafe

Miss Moneypenny's

Bistro C

Grenny's Restaurant

Grind Cafe

Vanilla Food Vote View Results

Here are the top 15 nominated for best breakfast spot in Noosa

• Sails Restaurant

• Fratellini

• Bafefoot Bar and Grill

• ESCO Cafe and Restaurant

• Iggy Sun

• Cafe Doonan

• Moondoggy's Cafe Bar

• The Paperboy Cafe

• Potters Pantry Cafe

• Depot Cafe

• Miss Moneypenny's

• Bistro C

• Grenny's Restaurant

• Grind Cafe

• VanillaFood