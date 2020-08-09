Menu
Scott Hillier's fishing forecast
VOTE NOW: The Coast’s catch of the month

Nadja Fleet
9th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Plenty of fish was caught off our shores but which keen angler scored the catch of the month?

The Sunshine Coast Daily has launched a new competition in partnership with local fishing guru Scott Hillier.

Each month we, with the help of our readers, crown the best fishing photo.

The winner has a chance to take home a BCF gift voucher, worth $100.

So check out the gallery and get voting. Voting closes on Friday at midnight.

And if you want to be in the running next month, be sure to email your fishing photos to editorial@scnews.com.au

Who scored the Coast's catch of the month?

Be sure to catch Hillier's Creek to Coast on Channel 7 at 530pm every Saturday and his fishing report on 7 News at 6.25pm every Thursday.

Follow Hillier on Insta @scottyhillier1 to keep up to date on all things fishing.

fishing competition sunshine coast fishing sunshine coast fishing competition
The Sunshine Coast Daily

