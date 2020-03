Coffee lover go crazy we want to now where to find the best drop in town.

AS part of Noosa News's 2020 Best of Noosa series, we want to know which is the best coffee shop in town.

We put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite coffee shop and received about 60 nominations.

We have collated your recommendations, and placed them in poll below. Readers have until midday on Saturday to vote for their favourite.

It's up to you to decide.

Here are the 30 coffee shops in Noosa, as voted by you.