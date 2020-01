Vote now to decide who makes the best pie on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File

Vote now to decide who makes the best pie on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File

THEY might be a simple smoko feed, but Sunshine Coast residents will gladly battle it out to decide who makes the best pie.

The Daily asked its readers where they "sauced" the best meat pie in the region and were inundated with nominations for the best meat-filled pastries.

Now, it's time to choose the winner.

Vote below for the best pie on the Coast. Voting is open until Sunday at midnight.