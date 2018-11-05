Voters ‘don’t care’ about dumping Turnbull

CABINET Minister Steve Ciobo has refused to say whether the Coalition government is better off under Scott Morrison, as the Prime Minister prepares for a blitz of key marginal seats in Queensland.

Mr Morrison will visit the Gold Coast on Monday as he kicks off a road trip throughout the Sunshine State.

Looking forward to hitting the road in Qld this week and keeping Australia on the right track - lower taxes, more jobs, lower electricity prices, economy building and congestion busting infrastructure, AAA balanced budgets. pic.twitter.com/TnRFVZFjbj — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 4, 2018

"Lower taxes, more jobs, lower electricity prices, economy building and congestion busting infrastructure, AAA balanced budgets." Mr Ciobo, who voted for fellow Queenslander Peter Dutton in August's Liberal leadership spill, says voters in his home state don't care about the dumping of Malcolm Turnbull.

"I'm not going to get into the history of what happened there. I don't think it serves anyone's purpose," he told Sky News on Sunday.

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull (left) and party-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I also don't think, frankly, that Queenslanders or indeed Australians more generally care about what's happened." The defence industry minister said people recognised the change of prime ministers but had moved on.

"I understand that there is a fascination to keep revisiting and raking over the coals of past events," Mr Ciobo said.

Minister for Defence Industry Steve Ciobo during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

"What I'm saying very clearly though is that's not my focus - I'm not stuck in the past - what I'm looking forward to is the future." Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has also cautioned against focusing on festering leadership frictions within the Liberal and National parties, with less than six months left until the next election "We can't spend the rest of this parliamentary term looking in the rear-view mirror," he told the ABC.

Mr Morrison will tour several key seats throughout Queensland this week. Success in the Sunshine State will be critical to his electoral fortunes. On Sunday, he kick-started the trip by announcing a multi-million dollar pipeline to secure Townsville's water supply.

Senior Labor MP Wayne Swan said the prime minister had a deplorable record in Queensland.

"It is one of savage cuts to health, to education, of cuts to penalty rates," Mr Swan told reporters in Brisbane.

"Mr Morrison's visits to Queensland have been brief and far between ... Sightings of Mr Morrison in Queensland are rarer than sightings of Migaloo the white whale."