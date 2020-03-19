Voters marking an X for councillors all good in Noosa

Early polling gets under way in Noosa at 9am today.

AN X mark on a ballot paper beside the Noosa Council six councillor candidates of you choice is a valid vote according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Outgoing Councillor Ingrid Jackson said the assertion made by Boreen Point resident Noel Bird in a letter to the editor that the ballot papers have to be marked one to six with your preference is incorrect according to the ECQ.

This is because Noosa’s councillor will be decided by first past the post tally of votes rather than decided on preferences.

The formal advice from the ECQ on Noosa’s voting system is:

“In a local government election for an undivided council or multi-member divided council, you’ll vote for your councillors using the first-past-the-post voting system. You’ll mark the box next to the required number of candidates of your choice.

For example, if six candidates are to be elected to council, you must mark six boxes on the ballot paper. You can choose to tick, cross or number them from 1 to 6.

And the Noosa Council has announced that in order to meet the demand for early voting, the ECQ has officially extended the hours early polling booths will be open across the region.

These extended dates are:

✅16-21 March is from 9am-5pm with extended hours of 9am-9pm on the 18th & 19th.

✅23-27 March is from 9am-6pm with extended hours of 9am-9pm on 25th & 26th.

LOCATIONS:

👉Bushlands Shopping Centre, 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville

👉Cooroy Uniting Church Hall, 51 Maple Street, Cooroy.

Reminder: take your own pen or pencil and practise good hand hygiene at all times.

