‘Vulnerable’ students given sporting safety net

SPORT: Chris Parker, Jack Reed, Bob Birkhead and Chris Turner have launched a Mentoring Through Sport initiative in Noosa for school-aged children. PHOTO: Caitlin Zerafa

A PROGRAM created to help ‘vulnerable’ school-aged children has launched in the Noosa region with the help of a former Brisbane Broncos star.

Mentoring through Sport acts as a safety net for students vulnerable of falling into the “danger zone.”

The initiative aims to address basic leadership, discipline, self esteem and other behavioural issues and has already been popular at other schools across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Now, Year 11 students at Sunshine Beach State High School are the first in the Noosa region to benefit from the program.

SunnyKids, Rotary Club of Noosa Heads and Brisbane Broncos have been in discussions to set up the initiative locally for some time and were thrilled Sunshine Beach principal Grant Williams decided to come on board.

Reed held the first session with students on Monday.

“Personally I am very excited,” he said.

“We are all looking to change lives in our local communities starting with the youth of today.”

Rotary president Chris Parker said Reed played a huge role in the delivery of the program and knew just how the program brought about positive change in students.

“We really want to align our support and build strength to existing school programs,” Mr Parker said.

“Our aim is to help to make a difference in the lives of young people and we value the building of a strong relationship with SunnyKids, Brisbane Broncos through Jack Reed and Sunshine Beach State High School with the delivery of Mentoring through Sport.”