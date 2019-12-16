Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party.
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party. Don Bayley
Politics

Top public servent quits after party incident

16th Dec 2019 7:32 PM

A senior adviser to Western Australia's treasurer has resigned after an incident at a staff Christmas party.

Steve Kaless, the senior media adviser to Treasurer Ben Wyatt, quit on Monday after the incident on Friday evening.

"The Department of Premier and Cabinet was made aware of an incident at a staff Christmas function on Friday evening," a government spokesperson said.

"The staff member involved was suspended indefinitely.

"That employee subsequently tendered his resignation this morning."

Mr Kaless, who did not respond to calls, had previously worked as a policy adviser for Premier Mark McGowan when Labor was in opposition.

His resignation is ill-timed for the government with the treasurer preparing to hand down his mid-year budget update on Wednesday.

government public servant western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        premium_icon Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

        News Minister outlines local big three road priorities for locals road users.

        Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        premium_icon Long delays after two-car smash on major road

        News Patient initially trapped after peak-hour crash

        Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        premium_icon Taking aim at ‘sneaky’ bin police

        News Candidate says bin police audits seen as sneaky by many residents

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        Beach inspires artistic flourish in Peregian

        News Talented Brisbane artist inspired by our beach culture will show the results in...