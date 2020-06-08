Wait times, patient care to improve thanks to agreement

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton, Ramsay Health Care state operations manager Samantha Dodd, Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Service chief executive Naomi Dwyer and Ramsay Health Care CEO Justin Greenwell welcome the new partnership.

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton, Ramsay Health Care state operations manager Samantha Dodd, Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Service chief executive Naomi Dwyer and Ramsay Health Care CEO Justin Greenwell welcome the new partnership.

A DECADE of quality health care has been secured for Noosa residents thanks to the latest partnership reached amid the coronavirus crisis.

The State Government and Ramsay Health have agreed on a public-private partnership to extend for the next 10 years, giving residents access to health services closer to home.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the announcement meant Noosa Hospital would continue to operate an emergency department and provide inpatient services to public hospital patients in the region.

LOOKING FOR ‘RIGHT STUFF’ TO KEEP POMONA SAFE

“This is great news for the community and means we will continue to increase the number of services available to the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions, the number of public beds, reduce wait times and improve patient care,” he said.

Ramsay Health Care CEO Danny Sims said Noosa Hospital had been operating for more than 20 years under a unique public-private partnership, and looked forward to continuing the successful agreement.

“Noosa Hospital is a great hospital, providing excellent services to patients, contributing to the local economy and community, and is a major employer in the region,” Mr Sims said.

“Over the past two decades, Noosa Hospital has developed a strong reputation for providing high-quality services, and we are committed to continuing and improving on this good work.

“I would like to thank the staff and doctors at Noosa Hospital who have contributed to the hospital’s success.”

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton was also thrilled the Noosa Hospital contract had been renewed, and said it came after “many months” of negotiations.



FRASER DINGO COLLAR PIC STIRS STRONG BACKLASH

“Noosa Hospital will continue to provide funded public services, with plans under way to expand on these once the Master Clinical Service Plan is finalised at the end of this year,” she said.

Last month, Ms Bolton voiced her frustration at “fearmongering” statements made by candidates in the upcoming state elections regarding the hospital’s tenure and services.

“This type of sensationalism creates uncertainty where there was none,” she said.

“I made a commitment to our residents to ensure that funding for public services at Noosa Hospital would continue, and they have and will.

“If there were any reason for concern, I would have been the first to broadcast.

“I thank Minister Steven Miles and his department, along with Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Service for working with Noosa and the Ramsay Health Care team to not only ensure current services, but to grow them and this facility as required in the coming years.”