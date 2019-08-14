Walk nabs major awards

Park Road Boardwalk, built by Hutchinson Builders, won two major awards at the Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards. Photo: Contributed

THE recognition has continued for Noosa’s recently upgraded Park Road Boardwalk with the project taking top spot in two categories at the Master Builder Awards last weekend.

The multimillion-dollar upgrade took years to plan before Hutchinson Builders were awarded the contract and finished the job two months ahead of schedule – ready for the 2018 Noosa Triathlon.

Noosa's Park Road Boardwalk at viewing deck two. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Park Road Boardwalk won the gongs for Excellence in Energy Efficiency and Environmental Management, and Tourism and Leisure Facilities up to $10 million at the annual Sunshine Coast Housing and Construction Awards.

Hutchinson Builders site manager Joe Fry said the team were pleased to have delivered a quality project where everyone involved put in “a lot of passion”.

“It was extremely well managed by all stakeholders – by council, by the architects, by the engineers and by Hutchies,” he said.

“It was quite unique to work on a project where all the parties worked extremely well together, resulting in such a great handover and project for the community.

“The quality was extremely high and the subcontractors were well organised and the calibre of tradesman was top end.”

Peter Thompsett, Grant Calder and Noosa Council project manager Adam Britton with Joe Fry and Michael Michell of Hutchinson Builders, happy men after the delivery of Park Road's Boardwalk upgrade eight weeks ahead of schedule in October 2018. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Meticulous environmental planning and monitoring were an essential aspect of the project.

“To receive an environmental award was the icing on the cake after the effort that went into establishing an environmental management plan that was so comprehensive,” Mr Fry said.

“To implement, monitor and manage that throughout the project was a high priority.”

Noosa Council project manager Adam Britton congratulated Hutchinson Builders on their efforts to deliver such a world-class project to the Noosa community, and their pride in the job.

“They really bought into the Noosa values,” Mr Britton said.

“They fully appreciated the project to see the regional benefit.”