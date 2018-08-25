Walk the wilder side of our shire

IN YOUR STRIDE: The Great Noosa Trail Walk is a special experience.

IN YOUR STRIDE: The Great Noosa Trail Walk is a special experience.

ARE you up to a three-day walk through the shire?

Plenty have already said they are but there's still space for you to join the Great Noosa Trail Walk, on the long weekend of Saturday, September 29 to October 1.

Tickets are still available, but probably not for long.

With only 150 walkers and volunteer guides participating on the walk through the Noosa Hinterland, participants experience some of the very best of Noosa hinterland's nature, culture and communities and why this event is so popular.

The series of trails chosen traverse Cooroy, Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin through farmlands, natural forests and spectacular lookouts.

Walkers undertake the walk at their own pace, with time to enjoy the landscape, local cafes, antique shops and attractions encountered en route.

A reasonable level of walking fitness is required but this is not a race - plenty of time is allowed to complete each day's walk.

Trail guides will be on the route providing assistance and information about the history and landscape.

The trail boasts a beautiful scenic walk with sights beyond compare and walkers of varying fitness levels are able to see and enjoy every bit of it.

The 2017 event was cancelled due to extreme heat, dry weather and fires so the return of the event in 2018 has been eagerly anticipated by many.

Tickets for the three-day walk are $240 and include camping fees and some meals as well as luggage transportation.

For bookings, head to www.greatnoosatrailwalk. com.au.