31°
News

Walk to find a cure for Dravet

Susan Paynter has organised a fundraiser walk 5k 4 Dravet to raise money for research in to the rare epileptic condition Dravet Syndrome, as her daughter suffers from the disease.
Susan Paynter has organised a fundraiser walk 5k 4 Dravet to raise money for research in to the rare epileptic condition Dravet Syndrome, as her daughter suffers from the disease.

SIGN up to walk in the 5k 4 Dravet to help a Tewantin family find a cure for a rare disease.

Jasmin, 13, suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a life-threatening epileptic condition.

Her mother Susan Paynter has organised a 5km walk through Noosa on October 7 to raise money for research into the disease.

Ms Paynter said she is organising the walk in conjunction with Molly's Fund for Dravet, a charity set up by the family of a 12-year-old girl who died of the same condition.

"My daughter, Jasmin, (has) Dravet Syndrome, with no known cure,” she said.

"This fund has been set up by (Molly's) parents to help others with this condition.

"As there is no known cure, Molly's Dravet fund raises money for much-needed research.”

The walk begins at Noosaville State School at 10am and costs $20 to register, with participants receiving a hat and water bottle.

Visit 5k 4 Dravet on Facebook and register for the walk at gofundme.com/ jv5ber-5k-4-dravet.

Topics:  5k 4 dravet dravet syndrome noosaville noosaville state school tewantin

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Spring up the Cooroy Mountain at Festival

Spring up the Cooroy Mountain at Festival

THE Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival is back next month, a once-a-year opportunity to take in the Cooroy Mountain at its closest.

Magic happens in this holiday fun show

WISHING WELL: Local actors Luis Barnett and Jarvis Taylor star in Aladdin and his magic iPod.

Aladdin and His Magic i-Pod is coming to the J

WEATHER WARNING: Hail, damaging winds predicted for Noosa

THUNDER STRUCK: Lightning lights up the sky over Gayndah.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning

Scarecrow season opens in Mary Valley

Hans and Claudia Annabranch Farm scarecrows 2013.

Scarecrows popping up for annual Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival

Local Partners