Walkies in the park with royals

PET PATROL: Charles and Camilla take a 'royal tour' of Noosa Botanic Gardens, with Greg and Paulette Clareburt in tow.

THERE has been plenty of speculation whether royal couple Harry and Meghan might come to Noosa for their honeymoon.

But Charles and Camilla are already here, apparently.

Not the royal ones - but these two Lake Macdonald dogs carry themselves just as regally, as the pair enjoy regular walks around Noosa Botanic Gardens, accompanied by owners Greg and Paulette Clareburt.

Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens spokeswoman Jill Brownlee said a Noosa News photo of a man exercising his dogs in the gardens sparked a number of inquiries from people who didn't know they could take their pooches there.

"They can, but they must be kept on a leash at all times,” Ms Brownlee explained.

"The week following the photo, a number of people said 'We saw the photo; we didn't know we could' - from doggy-owning people as far away as Peregian, who did not even live close to the gardens.

"Certainly it gives owners an option from taking their dogs to the beach.”

And there are three doggy-poo dispenser bags located in the park for owners to use so they can help keep the gardens in good shape.

Ms Brownlee said as a result she had been thinking about organising a fundraiser for the gardens, involving dogs and owners, given the popularity of dog-owner meetings these days.

"I am thinking perhaps a Dogs' Breakfast,” she ventured - but may need assistance in developing that idea further.

Meanwhile, Ms Brownlee is preparing for the next of the Friends' quarterly (dog-free) walks in the gardens, which have seen the numbers attending dramatically increase with each outing.

"The Winter Guided Walk is happening on Sunday, July 15 from 9-10am, where, despite the season, there will still be plenty on show,” she said.

"Make sure to bring a hat, bottle of water, sunscreen and wear comfortable shoes.

"And group bookings are welcome.”

The walk is free, but invites donations to help maintain the gardens.

You probably won't see the new royal couple, but you might see Charles and Camilla scamper by.

For more information about the walks, visit www.noosabotanic

gardensfriends.com.