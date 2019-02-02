Walking the wilder side of Noosa Shire

ON THE TRAIL: Procession of walkers on Steamy Hill near Kin Kin.

ON THE TRAIL: Procession of walkers on Steamy Hill near Kin Kin.

THE Great Noosa Trail Walk has become an iconic annual event for the Queensland Queen's Birthday weekend on October 5-7.

And it gets sold out very quickly, so don't delay.

Tickets are now on sale for the three-day walk that provides just 150 walkers and volunteer guides the chance to wander through the beautiful Noosa Hinterland.

Participants experience some of the very best of Noosa Hinterland's nature, culture and communities. The series of Noosa Trails that have been chosen traverse Cooroy, Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin through farmlands, natural forests and atop spectacular lookouts. Walkers undertake the walk at their own pace with time to enjoy the landscape, local cafes, antique shops and attractions encountered on route.

A reasonable level of walking fitness is required, but this is not a race, plenty of time is allowed to complete each day's walk. Trail guides on the route provide assistance and information about the history and landscape.

The Great Noosa Trail Walk will be co-presented in 2019 by the Cooroy Future Group Inc. and the National Trust of Australia (Queensland). The National Trust of Australia (Queensland) have come on-board as the presenting partner of the event this year to further their commitment to protecting, conserving and celebrating Queensland's environmental heritage.

Early-bird tickets are $249 until March 31. The fee includes camping fees and some meals as well as luggage transportation and a one-year complimentary National Trust membership giving you access to more than 800 NT properties worldwide.

For more information and bookings head to www.greatnoosatrailwalk.com.au.