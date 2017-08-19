Walking to a cure for Dravet Syndrome

A LOVING mother has organised a fundraiser walk for a very rare and unknown disease that her daughter suffers from.

Susan Paynter is co-ordinating 5k4Dravet, a 5km walk through Noosa to raise money for research in to Dravet Syndrome, a rare genetic dysfunction of the brain.

Susan's daughter Jasmin, 13, endures life-threatening epilepsy as a result of Dravet Syndrome, and experts need funding to learn more about the disease and find a cure.

Ms Paynter said she is organising the walk in conjunction with Molly's fund for Dravet, a charity set up by the family of a 12-year-old girl who died of the same condition.

"My daughter, Jasmin, (has) Dravet Syndrome, with no known cure," she said.

"Molly is our friend that also had Dravet but unfortunately lost her battle at the young age of 12.

"This fund has been set up by her parents to help others with this condition. As there is no known cure, Molly's Dravet fund raises money for much needed research."

The event is on Saturday, October 7, with the walk beginning at Noosaville State School and going through the Doonella busland.

For more information, visit 5k 4 Dravet on Facebook and register for the walk at gofundme.com/ jv5ber-5k-4-dravet.