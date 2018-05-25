Walking to school a safer, healthy bet

IT'S not every day the kids at Peregian Springs State School are given a police escort to the school grounds.

As exciting as this was on the Walk Safely to School Day, this was a demonstration as well of how a community can benefit from going by foot in a responsible manner.

This national event promotes road safety, children's health and looking after the environment by being less car reliant.

Police urge all students and parents to join in and reap the benefits of the day and to continue the journey every day where possible.

"There are great benefits in this event as it reduces traffic congestion, is a healthy way to exercise, promotes family involvement and is beneficial to all of the community and not just the school,” Coolum Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Hardy Wirth said.

Sen Sgt Wirth said to do this safely it was important for drivers to be mindful around school zones and restricted speed time zones during drop-offs.

"Children under 12 should be supervised by a responsible adult so arrange for another friend or family to help out when you're stuck,” he said.

"If you have young ones take the pram and let them enjoy the active travel together. Plan and change your route to enjoy the scenery.”