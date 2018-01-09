Walkways failing at Dog Beach

HIGH tides and increased boat wash have been blamed for the erosion and collapse of some parts of Noosa Spit's Dog Beach walkways.

A number of locals have contacted Noosa News and commented on social media about the state of the walkways, which in some places have had their underpinnings washed away.

The beach is located just south-east of the Noosa River-mouth, and is always subjects to strong undercurrents.

One resident passing the beach by boat, Donna Campbell, said she "saw how dangerous it is”.

"There is a concrete pathway overhanging the erosion and people are walking over it oblivious to the danger. It has already broken away in places. Someone is going to get hurt,” she said.

Noosa Council's Infrastructure Services director, Carl Billingham, said council was aware of the erosion problems "and staff are currently considering potential solutions”.

"While the erosion is a naturally occurring phenomenon, it has been exacerbated by recent king tides, a lack of high rainfall, the current channel alignment and added wash from extra boats travelling through the area during the busy holiday period,” Mr Billingham said.

Dangerous sections have been fenced off so people cannot access them, he said.

"Council has removed several sections of pathway along the eroded areas, while some other sections impacted by erosion have been fenced off to prevent public access.

"Detours are currently in place and council is installing further pathways to ensure the public can continue to visit the area safely.”