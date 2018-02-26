Wallace House abuzz with art

THE Noosa Arts and Crafts Association at Wallace House was a hive of activity on Wednesday morning.

A variety of art classes were in progress, including print pressing, life art drawing, pottery and knitting, as well as the Boomerang Bags volunteers sewing new, reusable shopping bags.

Noosa Arts and Crafts president Gabi Dick said the venue will be hosting an open day next month to showcase the work of members to the public.

"We're having an open house at Wallace House, March 16 and 17,” she said.

"All our 25 groups will be represented over the weekend.

"We'll also be having a show of wearable arts, fabulous fakes and retrospective of Holly Simpson, who passed away last year.”

Wallace House is celebrating 25 years this year. It's open every day, at 1 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

