Menu
Login
News

Wallace House abuzz with art

Committee members Gabi Dick and Jean Elson.
Committee members Gabi Dick and Jean Elson. Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

THE Noosa Arts and Crafts Association at Wallace House was a hive of activity on Wednesday morning.

A variety of art classes were in progress, including print pressing, life art drawing, pottery and knitting, as well as the Boomerang Bags volunteers sewing new, reusable shopping bags.

Noosa Arts and Crafts president Gabi Dick said the venue will be hosting an open day next month to showcase the work of members to the public.

"We're having an open house at Wallace House, March 16 and 17,” she said.

"All our 25 groups will be represented over the weekend.

"We'll also be having a show of wearable arts, fabulous fakes and retrospective of Holly Simpson, who passed away last year.”

Wallace House is celebrating 25 years this year. It's open every day, at 1 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  art craft event noosa noosa arts and craft wallace house what's on

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Experts discuss the work-life balance

Experts discuss the work-life balance

Psychologist and entrepreneur to share experiences at informative morning tea

Flexible class improves learning

FIRST CLASS: Students from Sunshine Beach State School enjoying maths lesson in their newly furnished classroom, which includes flexible seating.

Students are free to move around the class and sit in new places

Schnauzer squad descends for Boreen Point picnic

PUPPY LOVE: This little boy cuddles his schnauzer at the biannual schnauzer picnic at the Boreen Pt Aplollonian Hotel on the weekend.

The Apollonian Hotel became a see of salt and pepper on the weekend

Reading, writing and roos: wildlife welcome at school

HOP ON: Resident kangaroos visited Noosaville State School last week.

Two clever kangaroos hopped in to Noosaville State School

Local Partners